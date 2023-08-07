An emotional Phumza Maweni found it hard to hold back the tears after the Proteas’ defeat in their final match at the Netball World Cup. Hosts South Africa played Uganda in an all-African showdown for fifth place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Sunday.

While the Proteas secured a two-goal victory over the ‘She-Cranes’ in their final group game just three days earlier, the Ugandans got the better of them in the same fifth-place playoff almost a year ago to the day at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Norma Plummer’s team found it very hard to get the better of Uganda which saw them succumb to a defeat. 🗣️ "I'm proud of myself, my family got a chance to come and watch me. This is my last World Cup."



An emotional Phumza Maweni, who was sensational for the #SPARProteas throughout #NWC2023, reflects on the tournament and finishing sixth 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/DsxtGwikgH — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 6, 2023 The defeat hit goalkeeper Maweni very hard. She says is battling to accept the loss.

“Hurt, we didn’t expect to finish sixth, but we will take it, it’s part of the game but it really hurts, we really wanted a fifth place finish, so we will have to settle for finishing sixth. It just really hurts and it’s hard to describe how I feel now,” said Maweni, who was also trying to hold back tears. President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa is enjoying himself at the #NWC2023 final 👏



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/ACEUH7ehZ3#HereForHer pic.twitter.com/BX0z0f3ic7 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 6, 2023 Maweni, who played in her final World Cup couldn’t manage to stop the tears from flowing when asked about the impact of the fans. “It’s my last World Cup, I didn’t expect to finish things (like this), but I am proud of myself,” she said.