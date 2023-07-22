Captain Bongi Msomi urges Proteas to show grit and discipline

Proteas captain Bongi Msomi says the team is fully focused ahead of the Netball World Cup as the players know what’s at stake. Msomi and her team are busy with their final preparations ahead of the start of the tournament next Friday, where they will face Wales in their opening game at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. South Africa enjoyed muchneeded game time with the Quad Series earlier this year against the three top nations, Australia, New Zealand and England.

The Proteas also had a few camps and the local players took part in the recently concluded Telkom Netball League (TNL). “Focusing on the now and on our preparation is easier when there’s a purpose. The World Cup only takes place every four years, and not many players get the opportunity,” Msomi said. “So, it is a massive honour to be named among those who will experience such a vibe here at home in South Africa.”

Msomi’s team takes on Wales at 6pm on Friday, July 28, followed by fixtures against Sri Lanka on the Saturday (4pm) and Jamaica on the Sunday (6pm), which will be followed by the start of the play-offs on the Monday. Msomi said that it would be detrimental if they underestimate their opponents during the World Cup. “Never underestimate any team. Focus on our game plan. Play every game like it’s a final. Trust the coaches and the process. Discipline and grit, as it will be tough. Absorb the pressure, stay united and keep grinding as a group both on and off the court,” she said.

The netball stalwart first captained the Proteas in 2016 and has seen her fair share of international tournaments, including playing at previous World Cups. Msomi said that being able to play such a prestigious tournament on home soil is something really significant to her. “The atmosphere of the homeground advantage, the whole country being united, speaking the language of netball – super cool,” she said.

“It is also an opportunity for all the sponsors and partners to see and understand why they need to support netball. Also, having your family, friends and loved ones supporting you live is super special.” Msomi will also be wearing personalised footwear for the tournament.

Sports brand Puma has created a personalised version of her netball shoes in national team colours, featuring the South African flag, as well as her nickname, “Boh”. The Netball World Cup starts on July 28, and the final will be played on August 6. @AliciaPillay56