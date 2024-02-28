Jenny van Dyk unveiled as the Proteas’ new head coach

Following a meticulous process of reviewing applications and conducting rounds of interviews, Netball South Africa has finally found the best candidate to lead the team forward and guide them to the 2027 Netball World Cup hosted down under in Australia.

“This process of appointing a head coach for the SPAR Proteas has not been easy. We wanted to ensure that we do a proper job in selecting the best person for the role. We needed to be thorough in the selection process, from interviews right through to appointment. A suitable candidate for us is an individual who can assist as we rebuild the team and begin to compete. With a few of our senior players retiring, we are starting anew, and we need a coach who will build with us. As a federation, we are confident that we have found the right person to help us do exactly that,” said Netball South Africa President, Cecilia Molokwane.

Coach Jenny has been given a four-year contract and will lead the team to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Australia, among other tournaments and will be assisted by former SPAR Proteas Captain and Maties coach Zanele Mdodana.

“It is a fantastic feeling and quite an honour to be bestowed the responsibility to lead the national team (SPAR Proteas). I have waited so long to don this green blazer. I am also happy to be joined by Zanele, she has something that sets her soul on fire, and I believe that we will be a formidable team. As a coach for the SPAR Proteas, my objective is to continue from where my predecessor left off, we need to build a winning team – to follow a proudly South African culture of netball. We need to get into the culture of winning and having a netball identity. I believe that we are equal to the task and start competing and winning,” said newly appointed SPAR Proteas Head Coach, Jenny van Dyk.