Jenny van Dyk unveiled as the Proteas’ new head coach

The SPAR Proteas have been without a head coach since Norma Plummer stepped down in December 2023, and Netball South Africa had advertised the position before the Australian mentor left this role in 2023.
Following a meticulous process of reviewing applications and conducting rounds of interviews, Netball South Africa has finally found the best candidate to lead the team forward and guide them to the 2027 Netball World Cup hosted down under in Australia.
“This process of appointing a head coach for the SPAR Proteas has not been easy. We wanted to ensure that we do a proper job in selecting the best person for the role. We needed to be thorough in the selection process, from interviews right through to appointment. A suitable candidate for us is an individual who can assist as we rebuild the team and begin to compete. With a few of our senior players retiring, we are starting anew, and we need a coach who will build with us. As a federation, we are confident that we have found the right person to help us do exactly that,” said Netball South Africa President, Cecilia Molokwane.
Coach Jenny has been given a four-year contract and will lead the team to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Australia, among other tournaments and will be assisted by former SPAR Proteas Captain and Maties coach Zanele Mdodana.
“It is a fantastic feeling and quite an honour to be bestowed the responsibility to lead the national team (SPAR Proteas). I have waited so long to don this green blazer. I am also happy to be joined by Zanele, she has something that sets her soul on fire, and I believe that we will be a formidable team. As a coach for the SPAR Proteas, my objective is to continue from where my predecessor left off, we need to build a winning team – to follow a proudly South African culture of netball. We need to get into the culture of winning and having a netball identity. I believe that we are equal to the task and start competing and winning,” said newly appointed SPAR Proteas Head Coach, Jenny van Dyk.
Van Dyk has been hailed as one of the best local coaches and the most successful coach in the domestic Telkom Netball League – she has won five consecutive titles with the Tshwane based outfit, the Jaguars. She also has led the University of Pretoria netball team to a few finals and titles in the Varsity Cup. Prior to her appointment, she was with the under 21 team who are scheduled to play in the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Qualifiers in March.
Molokwane concluded by saying, “As a federation, we have full confidence in who we have chosen as our head coach, and we are certain that the team will take us to new heights and compete. On behalf of the entire netball family, I would like to wish the entire coaching staff everything of the best.
The coach’s first assignment is to assemble a group of thirty players and finalize the team that she will begin to work with as soon as possible. Netball South Africa will communicate dates for training camp at the proper time.
Netball South Africa