Defending champions Johannesburg finish top of the log

Johannesburg finished top of the log at the end of the round robin phase of the 2023 SPAR National Netball Championships at Hoërskool Rustenburg on Thursday. The defending champions remained unbeaten at the end of the fourth day. Their only hiccup was a 49-all draw against Mangaung on Tuesday, when they overcame a five-goal deficit in the final minutes.

Johannesburg started the fourth day with a thumping 66-43 win over Nelson Mandela Bay, after leading 37-22 at halftime. Later in the day, the team from Gauteng beat Tshwane, last year’s runners-up 55-36, after leading 28-19 at halftime. “Derbies between Johannesburg and Tshwane are always special,” said captain Monique Reyneke-Meyer.

“Both sides are always determined to put on a good show and give their all. We don’t underestimate any team and we give each team the respect they deserve.” Meyer said she thought Johannesburg was peaking at the right time. “We didn’t have much time before the tournament to work together and there are some new players in the squad, but we have got to know each other as the tournament went on.”

She said she expected a tough match against Cape Winelands on Friday. “Everyone wants to be in the final and we don’t expect them just to give us the match.” Mangaung’s path to the semifinals was not quite as smooth. After drawing with Johannesburg in a match they should have won, they lost 51-46 to Dr Kenneth Kaunda on the second day and had to fight hard to beat Tshwane 54-53 on the third. But on the fourth day, they thumped Buffalo City 54-20 after leading 27-8 at halftime.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who were top of the log after the second day, secured their semifinal berth with wins over Nelson Mandela Bay (69-36) and Cape Winelands. (56-50) They will play Mangaung in the second semifinal. There was a cutthroat battle between Tshwane and Cape Winelands for the fourth semifinal spot. They both won their morning matches, with Tshwane beating Buffalo City 73-29 and Cape Winelands beating Cape Town 62-39 and then went on to lose their afternoon matches. They finished on equal points, but Winelands went through because of a better goal average.

Winelands coach Nicolene Martin was delighted to have reached the play-offs. “This is what we were aiming for,” she said. “I was pleased to go into our final match knowing the pressure was off. What has delighted me is the growth of the team over the week.

“Our match against Johannesburg tomorrow is going to be a tough one but I will tell the girls that if they support each other and defend for the full 60 minutes, they can do it,” said Martin. Cape Winelands play Johannesburg in the first semifinal at 10h45 and Mangaung take on Dr Kenneth Kaunda at noon on Friday. Tickets for the games will be available at the venue – R20 for adults and R10 for children.