Captain Bongi Msomi has given no clear indication as to just what her future will look like with the Proteas now that the Netball World Cup has come to an end. In all likelihood this is set to be Msomi’s final World Cup, as the 35-year-old is close to call time on her career with the national team.

Msomi is not only a netball stalwart, but a great advocate for women’s sport in general. Since she started her netball journey as a youngster in Hammersdale in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, Msomi has etched her name in the annals of South African netball history. She can also be credited with raising the popularity of the sport over the years since making her debut back in 2011. Msomi says making a decision on her future with the Proteas is something she hasn’t thought about just yet.

“I still have 10 World Cups ... (laughs) I’m joking! Speaking before the tournament we decided to focus on what was in front of us, after this we will feel that and decide what we want to do,” Msomi said. “I am just glad and feel blessed that we could come here and play really good netball at times and it showed we still have it in our bodies to carry on if we wanted to. “It’s just a decision to make after this and at this point we didn’t really speak about that.”