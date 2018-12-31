Swimming
Swimming Highlights
Advertisement
More from Swimming
Le Clos beats out Dressel to win world championship gold
Chad le Clos raised both hands to the heavens after seeing off the new American golden boy Caeleb Dressel.13 December 2018 | Swimming
Van der Burgh leads SA charge on day two of World Swimming Championships
Van der Burgh broke Brazil’s Filipe Franca da Silva’s 2014 time of 56.29 by clocking a golden 56.01.12 December 2018 | Swimming
Cameron van der Burgh calls time on illustrious swimming career
His accolades include the London 2012 Olympic title and more than a dozen world championship medals across both the long and the short course.12 December 2018 | Swimming
Van der Burgh still causing a splash in China
Swimming from lane seven, Van der Burgh took the race out fast touching first at the halfway point.12 December 2018 | Swimming