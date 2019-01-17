World Cup
World Cup Highlights
Spanish Prime Minister considering joint 2030 World Cup bid with Morocco and Portugal
“The King of Morocco is receptive, and we’re going to work on it with Portugal. We’re very excited about it.”19 November 2018 | World Cup
Qatar triumph over Switzerland a landmark result ahead of 2022 World Cup
It was the first time Qatar had beaten a European team in their own country.16 November 2018 | World Cup
Qatar considering offers to host World Cup teams abroad: organiser
This follows after Iran recently offered to host teams who will play in the Football World Cup in tiny Qatar in just over four years time13 November 2018 | World Cup
World Cup expansion possible for 2022, says Infantino
Qatar, which is home to just over 2.5 million people, was awarded the 2022 hosting rights and has been planning for a 32-team tournament31 October 2018 | World Cup