Proteas end Netball World Cup with disappointing loss to Uganda

The Proteas ended their Netball World Cup campaign with a 46-49 loss against Uganda in their final game of the tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The two teams faced each other for the second time in matter of days, after the South Africans bagged a narrow win in the previous meeting.

Uganda were certainly the better team at the start of the game and the Proteas struggled to get past their defence. But once Elmere’ van der Berg finally got a point for the home team, they started to push a bit more. The nerves were showing for South Africa in their final game of the World Cup, this tournament also being the last for a few of the older players, so not doubt the emotions ran high. The visitors seemed to be more settled in the game and continued to hold on to their lead. But Van der berg got the Proteas back to just one point behind at the end of the first quarter.

Sensational shooting from Uganda 🇺🇬



We'll never get tired of watching Mary Cholhok and Irene Eyaru work together 🤝#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/e9DSPJohuA — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023 Uganda started the second quarter with the same intent and kept South Africa out of the game, while holding their own. South Africa used the middle channel a bit better and managed to get the ball to Van der Berg who made no mistake in converting. Phumza Maweni had her hands full trying to get the better of Uganda goal shooter Mary Cholok as South Africa managed to go into half time at 23-all. The third quarter, also known as the championship quarter as most teams who succeed here go on to win the match. Both teams were neck and neck with a point separating them. But Uganda moved ahead close to the end.

Tense stuff 🫣@shecranes256 and @Netball_SA were all tied up after two quarters.



Who will take the win in Cape Town ❓#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/KbhZRAe8lf — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023 South Africa needed win to maintain their fifth place ranking, while regardless of the result it’s the highest the ‘She-Cranes’ have ever finished. At 40-40 with 10 minutes to go in the final quarte,r the crowd got behind the home team in a bid to help them over the line. Instead it was Uganda who stole the lead. Nothing went South Africa’s way in defence as the clock wound down, while the win seemed to slip away. Nichole Taljaard managed to score from a Proteas turnover and the hope was back for South Africa, being three goals behind.

The win, however, wasn’t meant to be as the Proteas brought their World Cup to a close with a deflating denouement to their campaign as hosts. @AliciaPillay56