‘We don’t want the tournament to end ...’ Players rave about Netball World Cup in Cape Town

The Netball World Cup has not only garnered fans off the court but also on it. The tournament began on July 28 and games have been played everyday since the start, however, the competition will soon be coming to and end as the finals are set to played on Sunday.

The Proteas will be in action on the final day where they will play Uganda for a second time in a three days for the 5th/6th playoff. A win is vital South Africa who will be looking to maintain their world ranking place. Norma Plummer’s team increased the interest in the game of netball a sport that is played by many in the country, but is till behind the likes of rugby, cricket and soccer in terms of popularity. But the this World Cup would have changed perceptions of the sport, and in time will garner more fans.

The event saw 16 teams from across the world compete and up until the Proteas narrow win against Uganda on Thursday night, there was hope hope the home team would make the semi-finals, but it wasn’t not meant to be. On Saturday, Jamaica take on world number one side Australia in the first semi-final and then world champions New Zealand are up against England.. “It has been incredible being in Cape Town, it’s an awesome city and we have loved being here. The tournament has been fantastic, and the crowds have simply been the best.”, said Aussie Diamonds captain Liz Watson.

Goal shooter for the Welsh side, Georgia Rowe said her team don’t want the tournament to come to an end. “It’s been a completely different atmosphere in South Africa. I think the people of South Africa are amazing. We’ve been welcomed from the minute we got here… we don’t want to leave. If we could stay and this is what we do forever, then I think we’d all chuck our hands up and say: ‘Yeah, let’s stay and do this forever.’ It’s been fantastic,”. Meanwhile, enjoying the spectacle from the stands, former Proteas captain and South African Fast-5 coach Martha Mosoahle-Samm who said: “I think it’s been very exciting. Everyone is here, we are here, we are witnessing it for the first time so everyone is excited.

"It's everything that we've been wanting for little girls to see netball at such a high level, and I hope and believe that after this netball will change for the best."