Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti backs Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘no failure’ cry

Madrid — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday for his insistence there was "no failure in sports" last week. After top seeded Milwaukee Bucks crashed out of the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Miami Heat, Greek player Antetokounmpo said teams can have good days and bad days but there was no such thing as failure in sport.

"What this player said was spectacular, I have nothing to add, I think 100% like him," Ancelotti told reporters. "In sport you can't talk about failure, in life you can't talk about failure. Failure is only when you don't try to do something the best that you can, that is failure. "When you have a calm conscience, trying to do the best that you can, it will never be a failure."

Giannis didn't like @eric_nehm's question about whether the season was a failure and went long in his answer pic.twitter.com/1gZkuf7vkC — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 27, 2023 La Liga champions Real Madrid are second in the table, 11 points behind rivals Barcelona with six games remaining.

However, Real are in the Champions League last four and on Saturday they face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final. "In sport, you lose more than you win," Ancelotti said. "It's true, I've got a belly full of titles, but if I had to put the trophies I lost in there, it wouldn't be a belly, it would be a house.

"These words, and not just regarding sport, were spectacular." Real visit Real Sociedad on Tuesday in La Liga, after Barcelona host Osasuna looking to move 14 points clear. Ancelotti was not impressed with the kick-off time of the match in San Sebastian, at a local time of 10pm.

"Tomorrow we have a difficult game against a great team and we have absences through injury and suspension," said the Italian.