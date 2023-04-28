WATCH: Nigerian NBA player shoots down reporter question in GOAT response

Johannesburg - A basketball player in the NBA has delivered one of the best put-downs of all time to a question from a sports reporter while also making a profound point about the fine line between success and failure in sport. Disappointed Arsenal and Liverpool fans can relate to the point made by Giannis Antetokounmpo after title favourites Milwaukee Bucks were recently eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat.

In a press conference after the match, Antetokounmpo — a Greek-Nigerian — took on a reporter who asked if the Bucks’ season should be deemed a failure. “You asked me the same question last year and I wasn’t in the mindset to answer you properly,” he told the reporter.

Absolutely brilliant. pic.twitter.com/jco8hqltd6 — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) April 27, 2023 "Okay. Do you get a promotion every year? In your job, no right, so every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work towards something, toward a goal, right? Which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family. "It's not a failure — it's steps to success," Antetokounmpo continued. "There are always steps to it. Michael Jordan played for 15 years and won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That's what you're telling me?”