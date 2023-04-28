Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Nigerian NBA player shoots down reporter question in GOAT response

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) drives past Washington Wizards guard Xavier Cooks (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards, at Capital One Arena in Washington

In a press conference after the match, Giannis Antetokounmpo — a Greek-Nigerian — took on a reporter who asked if the Bucks’ season should be deemed a failure.Picture: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Shutterstock

Published 4h ago

Share

Johannesburg - A basketball player in the NBA has delivered one of the best put-downs of all time to a question from a sports reporter while also making a profound point about the fine line between success and failure in sport.

Disappointed Arsenal and Liverpool fans can relate to the point made by Giannis Antetokounmpo after title favourites Milwaukee Bucks were recently eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat.

In a press conference after the match, Antetokounmpo — a  Greek-Nigerian —  took on a reporter who asked if the Bucks’ season should be deemed a failure.

“You asked me the same question last year and I wasn’t in the mindset to answer you properly,” he told the reporter.

More on this

"Okay. Do you get a promotion every year? In your job, no right, so every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work towards something, toward a goal, right? Which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family.

"It's not a failure — it's steps to success," Antetokounmpo continued. "There are always steps to it. Michael Jordan played for 15 years and won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That's what you're telling me?”

"There are good days and bad days in sport," said the NBA's two-time Most Valuable Player."Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn.

"That's what sport's about. You don't always win, and this year somebody else is going to win. We'll come back next year and try to be better."

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Arsenal FCMilwaukee BucksMiami HeatBasketballNBA finalsLiverpool

Share

Recent stories by:

Mike Greenaway
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe