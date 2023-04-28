WATCH: Nigerian NBA player shoots down reporter question in GOAT response

Johannesburg - A basketball player in the NBA has delivered one of the best put-downs of all time to a question from a sports reporter while also making a profound point about the fine line between success and failure in sport.
Disappointed Arsenal and Liverpool fans can relate to the point made by Giannis Antetokounmpo after title favourites Milwaukee Bucks were recently eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat.
In a press conference after the match, Antetokounmpo — a Greek-Nigerian — took on a reporter who asked if the Bucks’ season should be deemed a failure.
“You asked me the same question last year and I wasn’t in the mindset to answer you properly,” he told the reporter.
Jimmy Butler shines as Miami Heat burn Milwaukee Bucks in NBA playoffs
Cristiano Ronaldo loses verified status on Twitter, LeBron James remains
WATCH: Kevin Durant stars as Phoenix Suns beat Dallas Mavericks
WATCH: Morant ‘to deal with stress’ after holding gun in Instagram video
NBA legend Michael Jordan makes multi-million dollar non-profit donation
LeBron James reignites 'GOAT' debate after breaking NBA scoring record
Absolutely brilliant. pic.twitter.com/jco8hqltd6— Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) April 27, 2023
"Okay. Do you get a promotion every year? In your job, no right, so every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work towards something, toward a goal, right? Which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family.
"It's not a failure — it's steps to success," Antetokounmpo continued. "There are always steps to it. Michael Jordan played for 15 years and won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That's what you're telling me?”
"There are good days and bad days in sport," said the NBA's two-time Most Valuable Player."Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn.
"That's what sport's about. You don't always win, and this year somebody else is going to win. We'll come back next year and try to be better."
IOL Sport