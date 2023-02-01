It’s just ‘a matter of time’ before Lebron James makes NBA history

New York - LeBron James said Tuesday it's only a "matter of time" before he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the greatest scorer in NBA history after edging closer to the long-standing NBA record. James' 28-point triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the New York Knicks means the 38-year-old superstar needs just 89 more points to eclipse Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387.

At his current rate of scoring, James is on target to pass Abdul-Jabbar next Tuesday when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder. James said Tuesday, however, that the prospect of making NBA history is not weighing heavily on him as his date with destiny looms ever closer. "No, it's not getting heavier, because I'm going to do it," James told reporters.

"I mean, it's just a matter of time when I'm going to do it. One of the greatest passers ever.



Congrats to @KingJames on passing Steve Nash for the 4th-most assists in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/otUtJ7PeGZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2023 "I'm not going anywhere -- I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years, so I'm going to do it. "It's not heavy at all."

ALSO READ: LeBron James continues march toward history as Los Angeles Lakers host Houston Rockets James, meanwhile, said he had not allowed himself to be distracted by chasing the scoring record as he concentrates on helping the Lakers try to claw their up the Western Conference standings. "I didn't get to this point of my career by thinking about records or how many points I have," James said.

"I just try and play the game the right way. I approach the game every night by trying to be a triple threat -- scoring, rebounding and assisting. So let the chips fall where they may. ALSO READ: ‘I'm a winner ... ’Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James feeling frustrated as 38th birthday approaches "I think maybe when I get super-duper close (to the record) it might be in the back or the front of my mind.

"But I don't put that kind of pressure on myself. I just go out and play." James, however, did allow himself a moment to reflect with pride on the fact that Tuesday saw him pass Steve Nash and Mark Jackson to move into fourth in the all-time NBA rankings for career assists. "It's amazing. Because that's what I love to do -- get my guys involved. Try to put the ball on time and on target through my career," James said.