James Harden, Kevin Durant lead Nets over Bucks in thriller

James Harden collected 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 30, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36.8 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks for a 125-123 victory Monday night in New York. Harden became the first Net to get a 30-point game in his first two games with the team and also added four rebounds. He shot 13 of 25 from the floor and scored 13 points in the final 12 minutes when the lead changed hands 10 times. Harden's biggest rebound occurred with 38 seconds left when he missed a3-pointer and got the offensive rebound. He quickly found Durant, who calmly knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Brooklyn the lead for good at 125-123. Milwaukee had a chance to regain the lead but Khris Middleton missed a3-pointer with 29.2 seconds. After a turnover by Durant with 5.5 seconds left,Milwaukee called a timeout but the game ended when Middleton missed left corner 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left while being closely guarded by Bruce Brown. First Net ever with back-to-back 30-point games to begin his Nets career.



📼 @JHarden13 📼 pic.twitter.com/Wnk4zO01QN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 19, 2021 Durant surpassed 30 points for the fourth time in five games since returning from missing three games due to health and safety protocols. His 3-pointer helped Brooklyn win its fourth straight and end an eight-game home losing streak to Milwaukee.

Joe Harris added 20 and hit five 3-pointers as Brooklyn shot 54.8 percent and hit 15 of 31 3-point tries while playing without Kyrie Irving (personal reasons, health and safety protocols) for the seventh straight game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points for Milwaukee, which saw a four-game winning streak stopped. He also grabbed 12 rebounds while shooting 13 of 26from the floor.

Middleton added 25 and Jrue Holiday contributed 22 as Milwaukee shot 43.8percent and misfired on 26 of 37 3-point tries.

The Nets took a 92-81 lead on a free throw by Harden with 2:23 remaining in the third quarter Milwaukee was able to get within 94-89 entering the fourth on a layup by Holiday right before the buzzer.

Milwaukee briefly regained the lead when Pat Connaughton's 3-pointer made it98-97 with 10:11 remaining but Harden scored six points in a 10-2 spurt andhis crafty layup pushed the lead to 107-100 with 7:54 to go.

Milwaukee recovered and forged a 110-110 tie on a 3-pointer by Brook Lopezwith 5:01 left before taking a 113-112 lead on a Connaughton 3-pointer less than a minute later.

--Field Level Media