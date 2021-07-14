NBA Finals: What does game 4 have in store for us?

What will we see from Giannis and the Bucks in Game 4, considering the extended period of rest at home and the Bucks’ quest to tie another series, after they have done it once before this postseason? And will we see another 40?

Amine El Amri, Le Matin (Morocco): We will definitely see better basketball from the Bucks in the upcoming games. They’re like a diesel engine, which needs some time and some road before it really starts to perform. It happened vs. the Nets, and to some extent vs. the Hawks. There is no reason why it shouldn’t happen vs. the Suns. One of the best things about the evolution of this franchise is how everybody keeps the faith and Giannis is the first one to believe. Sometimes, it’s just about that. And even though I know he’s nowhere near Michael Jordan, I believe he can score 40 points or more in his next game and I believe he can win the Finals. The only doubt is how reliable the rest of the Bucks players will be.

Garrin Lambley, The South African (South Africa): I think we'll see the Milwaukee Bucks continue their hot streak and tie up the series at 2-2 on the back of another stellar performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the 'Greek Freak' will fall short of another 40-point outing, but he won't lose any sleep over that. Team result trumps individual achievement after all...

Nafy Amar Fall, Wiwsport (Senegal): We have predicted a long streak for these two teams, seven games, and it appears that things are going that way. The Bucks are more than able to equalize and even turn the tide. In their last game, they won an explosive second quarter. And if they've been able to limit the Suns to just 17 points, it's because they can count even more on their defensive strengths and set the record straight. Everything is currently revolving around the Greek Freak, who can easily score more than 40 points at any time. The Bucks have been growing, game after game, and Giannis’ contribution has been very important. He will certainly break records without realizing it and it will be good for him and for the team. However, they must win their home games, because it will be very difficult to beat the Suns on the road.