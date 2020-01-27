Rabada, Salah and Drogba lead African tributes to Bryant









Ivory Coast and Chelsea player Didier Drogba (left) and American basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Photo: twitter.com/didierdrogba JOHANNESBURG – The death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant has rocked the sporting world, with a host of African sports stars paying tribute to the icon. The 41-year-old Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, and were among nine people who lost their lives on the doomed aircraft. Liverpool and Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah were among those who paid tribute with the news of Bryant’s passing. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident,” Salah tweeted.

My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 26, 2020

Kenyan world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge tweeted: “I join the whole world and sporting fraternity in mourning the death of NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a fatal helicopter crash in the United States.

“My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.

“Rest in peace Kobe.”

I join the whole world and sporting fraternity in mourning the death of NBA basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a fatal helicopter crash in the United States.



My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.



Rest in peace Kobe pic.twitter.com/qN3gpbmn6D — Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) January 27, 2020

Ivory Coast and Chelsea football legend Didier Drogba first tweeted:

“Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo - (alongside a row of broken heart and shocked emoticons) - ending with the words: “I just can’t believe it”

He later tweeted again to say: “It hurts so bad "my thoughts and condolences to your family @kobebryant

“Thank you for all the advices and stories we shared. Man you are a true Champion and a great man. May you and your lovely daughter rest in Heaven.”

It hurts so bad 💔my thoughts and condolences to your family @kobebryant

Thank you for all the advices and stories we shared, Man you are a true Champion and a great Man

May you and your lovely daughter rest in Heaven 🙏🏾#blackmamba #kobe pic.twitter.com/wtvKl5iQDu — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 27, 2020

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada tweeted: “Gone too soon but a legacy that will live forever. RIP legend.”

Gone too soon but a legacy that will live forever. RIP legend 💔 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/elbooXcRVF — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) January 27, 2020

South African golf legend Ernie Els tweeted: “Tragic news of Kobe!!”

African News Agency (ANA)