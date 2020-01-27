JOHANNESBURG – The death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant has rocked the sporting world, with a host of African sports stars paying tribute to the icon.
The 41-year-old Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, and were among nine people who lost their lives on the doomed aircraft.
Liverpool and Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah were among those who paid tribute with the news of Bryant’s passing.
“My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident,” Salah tweeted.