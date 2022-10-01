US crush China to win women's basketball World Cup for 11th time

Sydney — A'ja Wilson poured in 19 points as the all-conquering United States crushed China 83-61 to win their fourth straight women's basketball World Cup and 11th overall in Sydney on Saturday. Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games.

The USA went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15 895 fans at Sydney SuperDome – the biggest-ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia. In front of the watching Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming, the odds were heavily stacked against China, who were led by Li Yueru with 19 points and took home their first medal since 1994. On top of being 10-time champions, the USA were coming off a record-breaking 83-43 semi-final victory against Canada, the biggest win ever in a World Cup last four, and they had beaten China 77-66 in the group phase.

The Chinese had also lost all seven previous World Cup clashes with the American juggernaut, and by an average 22 points. They were again without star player and leading points scorer Li Meng, who has a fever, but Li Yueru and Wang Siyu both scored early buckets as China started strongly. But the USA soon found their stride to close out the first quarter with an 18-13 advantage, although it was scrappy with the Americans only shooting at 44 percent.

They began finding the hoop as they lifted the tempo and pulled out to a 13-point lead, before Jin Weina netted outside the arc on the siren to pull it back to 43-33 at the break. Refreshed, the relentless USA shifted up a gear in the third frame with aggressive defence and built it into a 68-47 lead heading into the home stretch, where a ragged China had nothing left in the tank. Earlier, Lauren Jackson produced a vintage performance to end her international career on a high, 25 years after making her debut, as Australia swept past Canada 95-65 to win bronze.

Jackson, 41, turned back the clock with a huge all-round effort, ending with a game-high 30 points, seven rebounds and one assist. The seven-time WNBA all-star ended her fifth World Cup — and first in 12 years — tied as the all-time leader in games played, on 43 with Brazil's Janeth Arcain. AFP