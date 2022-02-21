SportBasketball
2019 Rugby World Cup winning Springbok Tendai ‘Beast Mtawarira (right) met American basketball legend Steph Curry during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Ohio. Picture supplied.
2019 Rugby World Cup winning Springbok Tendai ‘Beast Mtawarira (right) met American basketball legend Steph Curry during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Ohio. Picture supplied.

WATCH: A clash of the titans - ’Beast’ Mtawarira meets NBA All-Star Steph Curry

By Michael Sherman Time of article published 19m ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - It was a clash of the titans over the weekend, or more precisely a meeting of the titans as 2019 Rugby World Cup winning Springbok Tendai ‘Beast Mtawarira met American basketball legend Steph Curry.

Mtawarira, 36, was attending the NBA All-Star Weekend which culminated with the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday.

Curry, 33, is the greatest shooter of all time and once more was in top form on Sunday for Team Lebron against Team Durant. Team Lebron beat Team Durant 163-160, as Curry scored a game high 50 points which earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

2019 Rugby World Cup winning Springbok Tendai ‘Beast Mtawarira with a commemorative 71st NBA All-Star Game ball. Picture supplied.

In between match action, Mtawarira and Curry met in the centre of the court. No doubt Curry had heard that Mtawarira was a Rugby World Cup winner for South Africa, but he seemed surprised, even possibly intimidated, to learn that his nickname was ‘Beast’.

MORE ON THIS

The pair also went shoulder-to-shoulder in a scrumming or mauling action as Mtawarira showed Curry how physical the game of rugby is.

Curry also announced he would be making donations to charity according to the number of points he scored in the game.

@Golfhackno1

NBASteph CurryRugbySpringboks

Share this article: