WATCH: Siya Kolisi on NBA Africa Game Time

CAPE TOWN – 2019 Rugby World Cup winning Springboks captain Siya Kolisi joined award winning South African music artist Sho Madjozi in the sixth episode of “NBA Africa Game Time”, which came out on NBA Africa YouTube channel on Wednesday evening. Kolisi spoke about his passion for the game of basketball, attending NBA games in the US and South Africa, being inspired by The Last Dance docuseries portraying Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and being an ambassador for Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Each 1, Feed 1 campaign that will also be supported by NBA Africa. Launched in 2019, “NBA Africa Game Time” is a digital basketball and lifestyle show for NBA fans in Africa. During the NBA season hiatus, “NBA Africa Game Time” is being produced virtually with the guests joining in from around the world. Below are some of the highlights from the interview: On winning the Rugby World Cup

“You don’t dream about that, you don’t think you would be in a position like that. That’s why I say, we have such a huge responsibility where we are right now, to keep on pushing and breaking the barriers so the kids behind us know that this is possible.”

On attending Brooklyn Nets’ game last year

“Going to the game was just the next level. I really loved every single moment of it. It actually makes you realize how much this is so different compared to what we do….The professionalism that I saw, the facilities they have, the vibe in the stadium… It’s not just a basketball game, there’s a whole lot more than that.”

On attending NBA Africa Game 2018 in Johannesburg

“That was amazing. It was so special to have all the love there, the African people, most of the athletes were born in Africa or have an African heritage, to see them come back. And for us, we only see these guys on TV, and now you get to experience that. They brought the NBA here and we adapted to it, and we loved it. And all the people that I know want to go back, I know Beast loves it, he tries to go every single year.”

On the growing popularity of the NBA and the game of basketball in Africa

“Basketball is not just a game. I think that everything that comes with it, the swag, the fashion, the style and music as well, I think it brings everything together. You see how they come to the game, with all the fashion, dressed up however you want, and some bring their kids. It’s really amazing and something I think South African people and African people appreciate.”

On the Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls docuseries The Last Dance

“It’s very hardcore. You get to see what makes MJ so great. And you see his type of leadership as well."

“It’s really amazing to see what made them get to that level and how much they played for each other.”

“He works hard, he’s got that drive. That was the most important thing that I got from it is that if you want to make it and you want it bad enough, you push yourself and all those around you.”

On supporting his community

“I’ve been doing this since I got my first salary when I was 19 years old. I love rugby, I am passionate about it, but it’s also my vehicle and my platform to be able to do what I want to do for the community. I would not be the person I am without all the people in my community.”

