WATCH: 'RIP Jake Paul ...' Fans fear for YouTuber as Mike Tyson starts training for Netflix fight

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has begun preparations for his fight against internet celebrity and YouTuber Jake Paul. The 57-year-old Tyson announced last week that he would stepping back into the ring to take on the social media influencer in a fight on July 20.

‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun’ pic.twitter.com/RUbzX1Coba — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2024 The fight will be broadcast live by streaming giant Netflix. “It’s day 1 ... the fun has just begun,” Tyson said in a video posted on his social media channels.

Most of the comments were in agreement that Tyson was the favourite to walk away victorious. “If Tyson doesn’t win by KO, it’s rigged. In no universe does Jake Paul survive,” said one of his followers on Instagram. “Damn — RIP Jake,” wrote another on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of NFL team the Dallas Cowboys. 'We signed the contract.' @netflix @MostVpromotions tions #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/1H97Epxnkp — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 7, 2024 “The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world… that’s the MVP way,” YouTuber Paul said last week after it was announced.

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event,” he continued. Due to the rules, the fight, has come in for some criticism, however, with British heavyweight Derek Chisora reportedly calling it a “f***ing joke”.