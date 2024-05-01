Australia axe Steve Smith for T20 World Cup, Jake Fraser-McGurk also missing

"Mitchell has been an exemplary player and leader within the group for a long period of time," said Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird. Test skipper Pat Cummins, paceman Mitchell Starc and explosive batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are among the experienced players in the 15-man squad, with 11 having taken part in the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

Proteas coach Rob Walter on discussions with CSA on team selection ahead of the T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/4OwfcfzM0T — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 30, 2024 Long conversations Selector George Bailey said there had been "long conversations" about whether to include talismanic batsman Smith in the side, following a dip in his limited-overs form. Bailey said selectors would be keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk, who has been in rampant batting form for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League. Fraser-McGurk has played six matches for DC and already notched up three half-centuries.

"Ultimately the balance of the final 15 needs to provide the best chance of being successful in this campaign," Bailey said. The Twenty20 World Cup will be played in the United States and West Indies in June. Australia squad for T20 World Cup: