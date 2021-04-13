Clean bill of health for SA women’s emerging team, says Cricket South Africa

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa announced that all 22 members of the South African Women’s Emerging side have now returned negative tests for Covid-19 and all the players and officials are in the process of returning to South Africa from Bangladesh.

Initially, five players returned positive tests but, following a second test, these have turned out to be false positives and they are all now negative for Covid-19.

“It is a great relief for all of us, not least of all the players, their colleagues and their families, that all our players and officials are now clear to return home,” said CSA Acting Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki.

“The health of our players and officials is always our primary concern and we are well aware of the sacrifices that everybody is making to continue playing cricket in these difficult times.”

