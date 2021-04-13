ICC women’s player of the month award keeps Lizelle Lee ’motivated to work harder’

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Lizelle Lee on Tuesday won the International Cricket Council (ICC) women’s player of the month award for March. Lee played four women’s One-Day Internationals against India where she scored a century and two half-centuries, which saw her move to the top of the Women’s ODI batting rankings. Lee said: “I am happy and honoured to receive this award. Such accolades are a great way to keep me motivated and to continue to work even harder on my game. “A big thank you to my teammates for their support as this would never have been possible without them.” ALSO READ: Proteas women have immense amount of depth

Commenting on Lee’s performance in March, Ramiz Raja representing the ICC Voting Academy said: “It is not easy scoring those many runs in alien batting conditions. It is always a challenge to adjust from bouncy pitches to slow low turning tracks and Lizelle did magnificently.”

The 29-year-old opener made scores of 83, 4, 132 and 69 in the ODI series against hosts India which helped South Africa win the five match series 3-1 with a match to spare last month.

Two of Lee’s knocks in the series were unbeaten - with her scores of 83 and 132. In fact, Lee’s knock of 132 unbeaten was her best in the format, and her third hundred in 50-over internationals.

In the T20 International series, Lee posted scores of 8, 70 and 12 as South Africa won the three-match series 2-1 as India bagged a consolation victory in the final clash.

African News Agency (ANA)