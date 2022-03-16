Cricket SA finally appoint Pholetsi Moseki as permanent CEO

Centurion - Cricket SA (CSA) on Wednesday appointed Pholetsi Moseki as chief executive (CEO) of the cricketing body.
Moseki had been filling the role of acting chief executive since December 2020, before CSA finally decided to make his appointment permanent.
The agreement follows ‘a unanimous board decision to approve the recommendation from the CEO Recruitment Panel that Mr Moseki be appointed as the CEO’.
The appointment is subject to the final ratification of the terms and conditions of a five-year employment contract by the CSA Board.
CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo said: “Pholetsi has displayed extraordinary dedication and commitment since he joined the CSA family in 2019. He has been the key link in the leadership chain at CSA, especially during challenging periods. He has played a key role in getting the organisation moving in the right direction.
“The Board also wishes to thank the CEO Recruitment Panel for its thoroughness in ensuring we achieved this positive outcome. The CSA Board will provide its full support to the CEO, ensuring he is enabled and equipped with the necessary structures to succeed in taking the organisation forward, aligned to the new CSA strategy of excellence, access and inclusivity. CSA is in the fortunate position that Mr Moseki has been an integral player in the development of the new strategy and is familiar with the goals and outcomes CSA intends to achieve.”
CSA interim CEO Pholetsi Moseki thanks the whole cricketing community in South Africa for a great year, under trying circumstances#CSAWARDS #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/Y3J2Y1fpN5— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 31, 2021
CSA said Moseki’s performance will be benchmarked against targets and key performance indicators that will be derived from the ’operationalisation’ of their new strategy.
Naidoo added: “The path to finding a new CEO has been a critical component in the process of fixing cricket from the ground up and setting us on a path to renewal and growth. I am delighted that Pholetsi has agreed to take up this exciting challenge and have every confidence that he will ensure that cricket becomes a national game of winners that makes all South Africans proud.
Moseki said: “I am extremely honoured to have been given this immense opportunity at such a critical time for cricket in South Africa. I am acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead, but also know that together we are stronger, and we can ensure the game we all love reaches new heights. I thank the CSA family and Board for putting their trust in me and look forward to helping ensure cricket is the ultimate winner.”
