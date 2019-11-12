1. Janneman gives us all hope
With the spotlight focused firmly on the strength of South Africa’s domestic competitions, and the young players its producing, it was encouraging to see the performance of Cape Town Blitz opener Janneman Malan. Malan thoroughly deserved a century in the tournament opener against the Jozi Stars on Friday, and should only get better the longer he gets to bat with Proteas superstar Quinton de Kock. With the World T20 set to played on Australia’s hard pitches next year, he should definitely come into consideration if he maintains this early form.
2. The oldies still have it
The myth that T20 cricket is a young man’s game has long been dispelled, but watching the likes of Dale Steyn, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir show the youngsters that there is plenty left in the tank was particularly pleasing. In a match where over 400 runs were scored at “The Bullring” on Friday, and bowlers regularly conceding over 10 runs per over, Steyn ran in with gusto to turn the game in the Blitz’ favour with 3/25. Equally, Morris and Tahir were miserly in Port Elizabeth to keep the defending champions, the Stars, winless after two games.
3. Reeza doing his thing