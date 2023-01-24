Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 over suspect action

Cape Town — Joburg Super Kings spinner Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling in the SA20 over a suspect action. Phangiso’s bowling action was picked up after last Tuesday’s clash between the Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Super Kings won the match by six runs, with Phangiso finishing with figures of 4/32. In a statement released on Tuesday, tournament organisers said: “(Phangiso) has been suspended from bowling in the Betway SA20 after the Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC). “The panel submitted their final report on 23 January, as constituted under the Betway SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy. The report confirmed that Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

“He is subsequently suspended from bowling in Betway SA20 matches going forward as of January 23.” They added that his team, the Super Kings, have requested to have Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. “If the ICC testing shows that his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling."

