Thursday, February 2, 2023

Aaron Phangiso’s SA20 campaign is over after tests prove his bowling action is illegal

Aaron Phangiso’s action was called into question after he picked up six wickets in the Joburg Super Kings’ victory over Pretoria Capitals last month.

FILE - Aaron Phangiso’s action was called into question after he picked up six wickets in the Joburg Super Kings’ victory over Pretoria Capitals last month. Photo: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/SA20/BackpagePix

Published 34m ago

Cape Town — Joburg Super Kings’ Aaron Phangiso’s SA20 campaign is over.

ICC accredited bowling action tests done at the University of Pretoria last month proved that the 39-year-old spinner bowls with an illegal action.

His action was called into question after he picked up six wickets in the Super Kings’ victory over Pretoria Capitals, and was suspended pending results of the tests.

“The test was overseen by ICC accredited practitioner, Dr Helen Bayne. The test confirmed that Phangiso had bowled with a non-compliant action as identified by the SA20 independent bowling action panel,” SA20 organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

“Phangiso’s suspension from bowling in the SA20 remains in force.

“Phangiso will work through a rehabilitation process on his bowling action and the independent panel will determine the process regarding re-testing of the action once the rehabilitation work is complete.

“All the various stakeholders in Phangiso’s career — Northerns Cricket Union, Cricket South Africa, the South African Cricketers’ Association, Joburg Super Kings and SA20 — are aligned in their commitment to support the player in whatever manner is required, acknowledging that such a process is incredibly difficult for a player.

“Joburg Super Kings have requested permission to replace Phangiso for the remainder of the SA20 2023 with Kyle Simmonds, which will take place with immediate effect.”

IOL Sport

