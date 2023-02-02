Aaron Phangiso’s SA20 campaign is over after tests prove his bowling action is illegal

ICC accredited bowling action tests done at the University of Pretoria last month proved that the 39-year-old spinner bowls with an illegal action.

His action was called into question after he picked up six wickets in the Super Kings’ victory over Pretoria Capitals, and was suspended pending results of the tests.

“The test was overseen by ICC accredited practitioner, Dr Helen Bayne. The test confirmed that Phangiso had bowled with a non-compliant action as identified by the SA20 independent bowling action panel,” SA20 organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

“Phangiso’s suspension from bowling in the SA20 remains in force.