CENTURION – The launch of the Sky Blues Trust is a pivotal moment in Northerns and Titans cricket history.
The Trust was officially unveiled at a celebratory breakfast on Thursday at SuperSport Park, and it speaks directly to the footprint that the Sky Blues family wants to leave behind.
It has been set up to change the lives of those less fortunate, assisting with education, empowering women, as well as youth and differently-abled players.
The Trust has been given a massive shot in the arm by former Proteas star AB de Villiers, who has donated 5000 copies of his best-selling autobiography towards proceeds for the Trust.
"All the opportunities that I had as a young player growing up were down to sacrifices from people around me," De Villiers explained.