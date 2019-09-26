AB de Villiers donates 5000 copies of autobiography to the newly-established Sky Blues Trust







The launch of the Sky Blues Trust is a pivotal moment in Northerns and Titans cricket history. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix CENTURION – The launch of the Sky Blues Trust is a pivotal moment in Northerns and Titans cricket history. The Trust was officially unveiled at a celebratory breakfast on Thursday at SuperSport Park, and it speaks directly to the footprint that the Sky Blues family wants to leave behind. It has been set up to change the lives of those less fortunate, assisting with education, empowering women, as well as youth and differently-abled players. The Trust has been given a massive shot in the arm by former Proteas star AB de Villiers, who has donated 5000 copies of his best-selling autobiography towards proceeds for the Trust. "All the opportunities that I had as a young player growing up were down to sacrifices from people around me," De Villiers explained.

"So, for me, it is one of the greatest joys to be able to give back in any way, and try to inspire the next generation of South Africans to be all they can be, on or off the field.”

The autobiography charts De Villiers' journey to the very top of the world game and is a coveted piece of memorabilia.

”This wonderful game of cricket is the best in the world. It has provided me with so many memories, and the Titans have played a fundamental part in my journey,” added De Villiers.

“If I can help the journey of any young player, then I will be a happy man.”

African News Agency (ANA)