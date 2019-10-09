Eathan Bosch struck a key half-century to help the Hollywoodbets Dophins take the fight to the Multiply Titans on day three of their opening round 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Centurion on Wednesday.
The fast bowler made exactly 50 (61 balls, 7 fours) as the visitors replied to their hosts’ 441 with 385 at SuperSport Park, before the innings advantage of 56 was stretched to 173 by the close – Mark Boucher’s side progressing to 117 for three.
But with just a day to play, the Titans will have to do extremely well to pull off a win after the men from KwaZulu-Natal tried to take the game to them, thanks to their young 21-year-old rising star.
Not only did Bosch take time out of the game with his innings, but he also claimed the prize wicket of new home captain Grant Thomson (38) in the penultimate over before stumps.
The Dolphins had begun day three in a solid enough position on 188 for three, but they lost Cody Chetty (16) and Prenelan Subrayen (22) early to slip to 214 for five.