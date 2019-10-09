Bosch helps Dolphins take fight to Titans









Eathan Bosch helped the Dolphins get back in contention against the Titans. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Eathan Bosch struck a key half-century to help the Hollywoodbets Dophins take the fight to the Multiply Titans on day three of their opening round 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Centurion on Wednesday. The fast bowler made exactly 50 (61 balls, 7 fours) as the visitors replied to their hosts’ 441 with 385 at SuperSport Park, before the innings advantage of 56 was stretched to 173 by the close – Mark Boucher’s side progressing to 117 for three. But with just a day to play, the Titans will have to do extremely well to pull off a win after the men from KwaZulu-Natal tried to take the game to them, thanks to their young 21-year-old rising star. Not only did Bosch take time out of the game with his innings, but he also claimed the prize wicket of new home captain Grant Thomson (38) in the penultimate over before stumps. The Dolphins had begun day three in a solid enough position on 188 for three, but they lost Cody Chetty (16) and Prenelan Subrayen (22) early to slip to 214 for five.

Skipper Khaya Zondo (21) was then run out on 250 meaning his side still trailed by nearly 200 and with only four wickets standing.

But, led by Bosch, the tail then wagged handily as Andile Phehlukwayo (32) and Sibonelo Makhanya (47) put on 50 for the seventh wicket, while Daryn Dupavillon (26) helped add 56 for the ninth wicket.

The away side was eventually dismissed in 107.2 overs – Marcello Piedt the pick of the bowlers with four for 61.

In response, Andrea Agathangelou (18) and Tony de Zorzi (27) handed the Titans a 45-run start, with Thomson also chipping in nicely before he fell to Bosch (1/26).

The other two men were taken out by the miserly Okuhle Cele (1/16) and Phehlukwayo (1/42).

But first-innings centurion Neil Brand was still standing on 23 as the Titans closed in a solid position.

Cricket South Africa