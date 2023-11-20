Cape Town’s Newlands Stadium named as host of SA20 Final

Cape Town’s Newlands Stadium was on Monday named as the host of SA20 Season 2 final. In a statement of Monday, the SA20 organisers said apart from the February 10 final, the stadium will also play host to the first qualifiers on February 6, while the Wanderers will be the venue of the February 7 Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on February 8.

“With only 50 days to go until the first ball is bowled, today marks another significant day as we announce the City of Cape Town as our Host City for the Final and confirm our venues for the playoffs and Final ,” SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said. “Summer and cricket have always been synonymous with one another and with the January/February window locked in annually, the SA20 will be the place to be. “Cape Town is not only a global tourist destination for summer holidays but is a proven event destination successfully hosting the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final, the Volvo Ocean Race, the URC Final, the Cape Epic and many more.

“This is a city with a unique vibe, iconic locations and incredible entertainment options. We look forward to it hosting a world class Final come 10 February 2024,” said Smith. Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews added: “We’re excited to partner with Betway SA20 and showcase our beautiful city during their Season 2 playoffs and Final. We were proud when the joint-most successful IPL team, Mumbai Indians, chose Cape Town to be home for their SA20 franchise and hope that securing Newlands as the venue for the Final will be a good omen for MI Cape Town in Season 2.” The playoffs are a new addition to the anticipated Season 2, with the top two teams contesting Qualifier 1, number three and four playing in the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator playing in Qualifier 2.

This will set up a championship clash between the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2 in the Final on 10 February. The competition will get underway when champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape begin the defence of their title against Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha on January 10. Tickets for the round-robin matches are currently available on www.sa20.co.za Tickers for the play-offs and final will go on sale on January 8