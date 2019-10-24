Two wickets each by Thando Ntini and Dane Paterson gave the Hollywoodbets Dolphins an almighty fright before Cody Chetty’s unbeaten half-century helped salvage a draw with the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.
There was also a career-best first-class innings from Matthew Kleinveldt and more impressive form by rising young star Kyle Verreynne as the visitors largely dominated day four at the City Oval.
They started by amassing 491 – an innings lead of 161 – and then ended it by doing everything to try and force the victory.
The Cape side had their opponents on the ropes at 81 for five, trailing by 80 and with more than 40 overs still go, before Chetty saved them with his defiant 63 (203 balls, 9 fours).
It completed a riveting day of action, the only fully completed one after the other three days saw some time lost on account of the weather in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.