Clinical Dolphins on top in Gqeberha

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

GQEBERHA - Eathan Bosch lead a clinical bowling display by the Hollywoodbets Dolphins as they enjoyed a storming start to their crucial 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday. The all-rounder claimed three wickets for just 18 runs on the first day of the game in the Eastern Cape, helping the visitors blow away the hosts for a paltry 124, before then responding to reach 67 for two when bad light ended proceedings early. The Dolphins are chasing victory in the game to give themselves the best possible chance to overhaul the VKB Knights at the summit of Pool A and qualify for next week’s final. And they did a fine job of that thanks to an impressive opening day. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, they needed just 41.5 overs to dismiss the home side.

Kerwin Mungroo (2/26) removed openers Gihahn Cloete (5) and Eddie Moore (15) inside the first 10 overs, before Bosch claimed the scalps of Yaseen Vallie (4) and Wihan Lubbe (16) either side of Ruan de Swardt (2/24) taking out Sinethemba Qeshile for a duck.

That left the Warriors on 81 for five just after lunch. Things only got worse from there as the set Rudi Second (33) became Bosch’s third victim of a fine 13-over outing that also included five maidens.

Keshav Maharaj with two for nine then helped mop up the tail – the poor performance of the home batsmen ending their outside hopes of challenging for top-spot in Pool B, currently lead by the Momentum Multiply Titans.

The Dolphins did lose Sarel Erwee (4) and Keegan Petersen (14) in the reply, but an unbeaten 34 by Senuran Muthusamy ensured the KwaZulu-Natal side were in control at the close.