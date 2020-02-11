Cobras and Titans both looking to build on recent upturn in results









The Cape Cobras and Titans are both looking to build on their recent upturn in results in the Momentum One-Day Cup when they clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix The Cape Cobras and Titans are both looking to build on their recent upturn in results in the Momentum One-Day Cup when they clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. Both claimed important wins over the weekend – the hosts claiming an excellent win over the Dolphins in Pietermaritzburg and the visitors ousting the Warriors in Port Elizabeth. For the Cobras, the result gave them their second win in three after they lost to the Lions last Friday, but consistency is what assistant coach Faiek Davids continues to strive for. “We’ve made a solid start to the campaign, but we have to continue plugging away,” he said. The clash against the defending champions is also a third in six days for Ashwell Prince’s side, but Davids insists they cannot complain.

“We have had a busy few days, but the guys know what they have to do,” he adds. “They are all professional cricketers.

“They know that the games are coming thick and fast and, if you do get onto a roll, then it’s also good for the team in terms of momentum and taking you deep into the competition.

“That is our aim and we look forward to putting up another good performance at Newlands on Wednesday.”

Prince expressed his delight to have Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne back from the Proteas One-Day squad.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t get to play with the one game rained out. Having said that, they both joined the national team with good form and they’re both hungry to be back playing so it’s a real big positive to have them back and they will definitely strengthen our squad. We have a strong batting line-up and they will add to that.”

The Cobras are presently third on the standings, one point behind the Dolphins and Lions with all three sides having two wins apiece so far.

Just below them is where the Titans sit after they suffered two defeats from their first two, before their Sunday win in the Eastern Cape.

“It was nice to get that first win out the way because that obviously lifts the mood in the changeroom and changes how we approach things,” coach of the 2019/20 winners Mandla Mashimbyi said.

“The guys are motivated as always, but the feeling after a win is always good. I think we played good cricket on the day and can now look forward to putting in another good performance in the next one on Wednesday.”

Assessing their prospects against old rivals the Cobras, Mashimbyi admitted that ball was in the court of his Titans players.

“We respect every team but will head there to try and win the game,” he concluded. “It’s always the attitude to try and win each and every time we step on to that field.

“I think as always, if we tick all our boxes properly, then there’s no reason why we should lose the game.

“They probably feel the same way, but I think we’re on an upward curve with this team and the signs are all looking good. We just have to go out there and do the business.”

SQUADS FOR NEWLANDS

Cape Cobras: Dane Piedt, Aviwe Mgijima, Kyle Verreynne, Jason Smith, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Mihlali Mpongwana, Thando Ntini, Rory Kleinveldt, George Linde, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger.

Titans: Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch, Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Dayyaan Galiem, Gregory Mahlokwana, Imraan Manack, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Alfred Mothoa, Grant Thomson, Hardus Viljoen.

