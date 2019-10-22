There were two wickets on the day for Nandre Burger (pictured), including the first breakthrough when he ended the all-important fifth-wicket stand between centurion Grant Roelofsen and Andile Phehlukwayo. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

PIETERMARTIZBURG – Rain left its first major mark on the 2019/20 4-Day Domestic Series season on Tuesday after most of the second day of the clash between the Dolphins and Cape Cobras was washed out in Pietermaritzburg. Only 37 overs were sent down at the City Oval, the least of the two-and-a-half rounds thus far, with the hosts progressing from their overnight 234/4 to 325/9 as the visitors made up some good ground.

There were two wickets on the day for Nandre Burger (2/55), including the first breakthrough when he ended the all-important fifth-wicket stand between centurion Grant Roelofsen and Andile Phehlukwayo, who was bowled shortly after achieving his career-best score of 67 (91 balls, 10 fours, one six).

The partnership, however, had already given the Dolphins some significant gains after it yielded 112.

But the home side failed to capitalise on that with seamer Burger striking not long after to get Robbie Frylinck for a five-ball duck.