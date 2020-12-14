SportCricketDomestic
CSA calls off 4-Day Domestic Series encounter after player tests positive for Covid

CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) can confirm that the 4-Day Domestic Series encounter between the Titans and Dolphins has been called off after a player returned a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins' player experienced symptoms during day 1 of the fixture at SuperSport Park, Centurion and as per CSA’s Domestic Cricket Covid-19 protocols, a test was carried out.

With player safety and welfare paramount during the Covid-19 hit cricket season, and taking in consideration the upcoming two-match Test Series between South Africa and Sri Lanka, a decision was carried out to call off the match.

CSA will determine whether the match will be rescheduled or if points will be shared between the two sides.

