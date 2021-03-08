CSA revamps domestic structure with two divisions
CAPE TOWN - Cricket SA have finalized the restructuring of their domestic teams for the 2021-22 season.
The six-team franchise system has been disbanded with CSA reverting to the 15-team provincial unions, which will be divided into two divisions of eight and seven teams respectively.
Division 1 will be made up of Boland, Eastern Province, Gauteng, Kwazulu Natal Coastal, Northerns, Free State, North West and Western Province.
Division 2 will comprise of South Western Districts, Easterns, Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland, Border, Limpopo, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga.
These teams will compete in these divisions for two seasons until the 2022/23 season after which there will be an automatic promotion and relegation between the various tiers.
Western Province were the last winners of the First-Class four-day competition when 11 unions were still in operation prior the advent of the six franchise system that came to fruition in 2004/05.
IOL Sport