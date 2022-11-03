CSA T20 Challenge shows why SA cricket is an attractive product

Johannesburg — South Africa’s new batting superstar will be the headline act in the Cricket SA T20 Challenge final in Potchefstroom on Saturday in which the Titans, from Tshwane, face the Dolphins from Durban. A tournament that had largely played out anonymously in front of only a few hundred spectators at the JB Marks Oval over the last three weeks suddenly captured SA and the cricket world’s attention on Monday thanks to 19-year-old Dewald Brevis.

Story continues below Advertisement

His 162 off 57 balls had social media aflutter and drew attention away from the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia. That match between the Titans and Knights saw a world record aggregate of runs, and certainly Viacom18, the new investors in the SA20, would have been delighted about the product they now have on their schedule. If that’s what SA cricket can produce, when the Proteas are absent, imagine what January will bring, they must be thinking. SA20 commissioner, Graeme Smith, outlined the importance of the deal with the Indian broadcast partner, highlighting how the length of it — 10 years — showed the trust and willingness that Viacom18 had in the tournament. “It’s very rare for a stand-alone league to attract investments like we have, where people believe in the product, they think it will be something of value,” said Smith. “Everyone focuses on the finances, but for us it’s about the partnerships.” Smith made another very important point. “We tried really hard to develop partnerships that allow us to build the league out. With SuperSport, — (we have) a 10-year deal, now there’s this 10-year deal in India. It allows you to focus on the product and to develop the best cricket competition that you can.”

The CSA T20 Challenge has certainly provided some of what Smith mentioned, particularly in terms of garnering attention in the way Brevis did. There will be more eyes on Saturday’s final as a result and while that may create pressure on the teenager’s shoulders, it will also lift the other players, who will want to perform, knowing there is a slightly bigger audience. Brevis will be in the spotlight, but as the Titans showed in their win against the Knights in the semi-final and throughout the tournament in which they’ve lost just one match, they have depth and variety throughout their squad.

Story continues below Advertisement

Theunis de Bruyn, captain Sibonelo Makhanya and Neil Brand, provide a sturdy middle order, while Donovan Ferreira, who got picked up for R5.6million in SA20 auction, is one of the most devastating “finishers” in the local game. The bowling is led by the cunning of veteran spinners, Aaron Phangiso and Simon Harmer, who have controlled the middle periods in the field superbly, along with Brand’s underrated left-arm spin. However the Dolphins, while underdogs, will also be aware that in Grant Roelofson, they have a young star of their own, who has been more consistent than Brevis in the competition and is currently its leading run-scorer.

Story continues below Advertisement

Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Jon-Jon Smuts and skipper Prenalen Subrayen are all very experienced, and in Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman and Daryn Dupavillon, they have a classy set of quicks. It’s a tantalising final that comes at the conclusion of a tournament that has shown the depth in South African cricket, something which makes it an attractive investment. @shockerhess