A century by Farhaan Behardien followed by half-centuries for Grant Roelofsen and Marques Ackerman ensured it was another bat dominated day between the Multiply Titans and Hollywoodbets Dolphins as the 4-Day Domestic Series encounter reached the halfway stage in Centurion on Tuesday.
There was no clear advantage for either side at stumps on day two with the home side first bowled out for 441, before the visitors responded by reaching 188/3.
Veteran Behardien recorded his 10th career century on his way to a fine match-high score of 114 (178 balls, 16 fours, 1 six), while Roelofsen struck 79 (166 balls, 13 fours) and Ackerman blazed two sixes and nine fours in an attacking 69 off 62 balls.
It left the Dolphins still trailing their hosts by 253, although they would have been much happier knowing that their batsmen were up for a fight against a strong Titans team looking to bounce back from ending bottom of the table last term.
Mark Boucher’s side resumed at the start on 316 for five with Behardien and debutant Dayyaan Galiem (44) extending their partnership to 109 for the sixth wicket, before the Dolphins finally struck.