Dolphins youngsters fight back after Berhardien ton









Prenelan Subrayen had a good day with the ball for the Dolphins. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix A century by Farhaan Behardien followed by half-centuries for Grant Roelofsen and Marques Ackerman ensured it was another bat dominated day between the Multiply Titans and Hollywoodbets Dolphins as the 4-Day Domestic Series encounter reached the halfway stage in Centurion on Tuesday. There was no clear advantage for either side at stumps on day two with the home side first bowled out for 441, before the visitors responded by reaching 188/3. Veteran Behardien recorded his 10th career century on his way to a fine match-high score of 114 (178 balls, 16 fours, 1 six), while Roelofsen struck 79 (166 balls, 13 fours) and Ackerman blazed two sixes and nine fours in an attacking 69 off 62 balls. It left the Dolphins still trailing their hosts by 253, although they would have been much happier knowing that their batsmen were up for a fight against a strong Titans team looking to bounce back from ending bottom of the table last term. Mark Boucher’s side resumed at the start on 316 for five with Behardien and debutant Dayyaan Galiem (44) extending their partnership to 109 for the sixth wicket, before the Dolphins finally struck.

It was Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (2/72) that made the breakthrough, with Prenelan Subrayen then running through the lower order with three for 97 that gave his side some much-needed confidence.

Okuhle Cele also struck twice to end with two for 108 as the Titans were dismissed in 126.4 overs.

The home side then made an early breakthrough when Vaughn van Jaarsveld was run out for 13, leaving the KwaZulu-Natal franchise on 22 for one.

But a 119-run second-wicket stand between Roelofsen and Ackerman raised their prospects as they progressed well towards the 150 mark, before Galiem (1/38) struck.

Marcello Piedt (1/39) did tip the scales slightly in favour of the Titans when he accounted for Roelofsen close to stumps, although the Dolphins will feel relatively comfortable heading into day three with seven wickets still standing.

