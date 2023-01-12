Durban Super Giants’ Keshav Maharaj is looking at the positives after opening SA20 loss

Durban - Keshav Maharaj believes there were sufficient "positives" despite Durban's Super Giants going down by 16 runs to the Joburg Super Kings in their BetwaySA20 opener at Kingsmead. The Super Giants controlled the first half with ball and bat, but let the game slip towards the backend of both innings that allowed the Super Kings to claim the honours.

The plan of utilizing their strong spin contingent certainly reaped dividends at the outset with Maharaj and Prenalyn Subrayen playing a pivotal role in reducing the Super Kings to 27/4. However, the visitors recovered through a breakout 82 from Donovan Ferreira. The Super Kings "finisher" received solid support from captain Faf du Plessis (39) and Romario Shepherd (40) to set up the visitors 190/6. "Donovan obviously played exceptionally well. There were a few chances that never went to hand," Maharaj said.

"Maybe it was a bit of rustiness, but it is only the first game. It would have been nice to start the campaign on a winning note but you also want to peak in these types of tournaments at the right time." The Super Giants reply, through captain Quinton de Kock and West Indian Kyle Mayers, was superb in their opening stand. However, the loss of both in quick succession saw the Super Giants finish on 174/6. "We know that at Kingsmead you need an in-batter towards the backend, but then we lost those two wickets. But there is a lot of positives to take forward," Maharaj said.

The Proteas spinner was though enthused by the balmy atmosphere at Kingsmead on Wednesday evening and paid tribute to the locals that come out in their thousands. "I have played here for the last 17 years and this is the best crowd I have ever played in front of," Maharaj said. "Considering it was a week day the atmosphere was exceptional!" The Super Giants now travel to Cape Town where they are set to face off against the in-form MI Cape Town side at Newlands on Friday evening.

