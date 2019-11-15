JOHANNESBURG – England World Cup winner James Vince has joined the Paarl Rocks team in time for their second Mzansi Super League game on Friday against the Durban Heat.
Vince arrived on Thursday after England’s dramatic victory over New Zealand in Auckland over the weekend in their T20 International series.
During the series Vince made his maiden T20I fifty and will hope to emulate that form in his first appearance in the Mzansi Super League.
The Paarl-based side started the MSL with an emphatic win against local rivals Cape Town Blitz on Sunday.
The Paarl Rocks’ next game is against the Heat on Friday before they return home for their third game against Tshwane Spartans on Sunday at Boland Park.