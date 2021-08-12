EXCLUSIVE: Ashwell Prince leaves WP to join Bangladesh as permanent batting consultant

CAPE TOWN - Former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince has been appointed Bangladesh's new batting consultant until the 2022 World Cup. Prince will relinquish his post as head coach at Newlands-based Western Province Cricket Association.

The 44-year-old replaces Englishman Jon Lewis on a permanent basis after recently impressing on a tour of Zimbabwe where he assisted on an interim basis. Another former Proteas batsman Neil McKenzie was also previously Bangladesh's batting consultant prior to Lewis. ALSO READ: Prince tells SJN he wants to see CSA find better ways to select teams

Prince will strengthen Bangladesh's current South African coaching contingent as former Proteas coach Russell Domingo is the head coach, while Ryan Cook is the fielding coach. Another Proteas head coach West Indian Ottis Gibson is Bangladesh's bowling coach. ALSO READ: SJN Hearings: Ashwell Prince says the Proteas were never a unified group in his playing days

Bangladesh are currently riding a wave of success after recently completing a clean sweep over Zimbabwe away, having won the once-off Test, the ODI series 3-0 and T20I series 2-1. However, Domingo's team really impressed upon their return home with a historic 4-1 T20I series victory over Australia. This is all sound preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October.