Faf du Plessis smashes century as Joburg Super Kings hammer Durban’s Super Giants

Johannesburg — Faf du Plessis reignited the Joburg Super Kings' Betway SA20 campaign with the first century of the competition at a raucous Wanderers on Tuesday evening. The Super Kings skipper masterminded his team's chase with a magnificent 113 not out off only 58 balls.

It formed part of a match-winning 157 run partnership with Reeza Hendricks with the opening wicket. Hendricks, who has struggled for runs in the competition thus far, was prepared to play second fiddle as contributed 45 off 46 balls before being caught off by Wiaan Mulder off the bowling of Keenan Topley. It was an important innings in the context of the Super Kings' season though as the home team had been guilty of a couple of batting collapses recently. But with Hendricks remaining solid at one end it allowed Du Plessis the freedom to play his natural attacking game.

And the former Proteas skipper turned back the clock in glorious fashion to remind everyone in South African cricket what a class act remains. He peppered both the off and on side and was not afraid to go aerial as he struck eight boundaries and eigjt sixes. It was an innings that everyone in the Bullring will remember for a a very long time and it was only fitting that Du Plessis struck the winning runs with another crisp drive over extra cover for six.

The victory does not only propel the Super Kings up the Betway SA20 table, but consigns Durban's Super Giants to the also rans of the tournament. The Kingsmead-based side are now virtually out of contention to reach the playoffs heading into the international break. Quinton de Kock's team would have believed they were in contention at the interval after posting a decent 178/6.

Heinrich Klaasen smashed another 68 off 48 balls, while Jason Holder provided the innings with late impetus with his 28 not out off only 12 balls. Maheesh Theekshana (3/30) and Gerald Coetzee (3/21) were outstanding with the ball for the Super Kings. Ultimately though the night belonged to only one man and that was Du Plessis who shone brightest on yet another glorious Betway SA20 night at the Wanderers.