Gauteng and Northwest cricket unions distance themselves from CSA members Council

JOHANNESBURG - Central Gauteng and North West became the first provincial unions to publicly distance themselves from Cricket SA’s Members Council, stating emphatically they were in favour of an administrative structure at CSA that had more independent directors on CSA’s new Board.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the two unions said they were in support of the Interim Board and weare distancing themselves from the Members Council’s latest action.

The statement came hours after the Members Council had outlined that it was given too little time to consider the new Memorandum of Incorporation that would lead to structural change in the administration of CSA. “The Central Gauteng Lions would like to express our disappointment of the Members' Council (MC) not accepting the MOI despite it being acknowledged as good governance. It appears as if the MC is led by the minority,” CGL president Anne Vilas, said.

“It is most unfortunate that the minister has had to take action in the hope that all can be salvaged. The CGL would like to distance ourselves from such a decision taken by the Members' Council. We hereby re-iterate our continued support of the Independent Board and the work that it has been tasked to do in order for the game of cricket to grow and move forward.”

ALSO READ: SA players apologise to sponsors: ’CSA undermined and betrayed your commitment to the sport

While North West and Gauteng are the first two unions to publicly speak out, it is understood at least three other unions share similar sentiments.

When CSA’s Members Council met with Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on April 10, the majority of the provincial presidents – nine – had agreed to make the changes to the MOI that would lead to a new governance structure at CSA.

Central Gauteng and North West called on other unions to back the Interim Board. “(We) implore those Unions, presidents and CEOs who have not yet supported the call for a more independent board to consider doing so in the best interest of the game that we love.”

IOL Sport