The Cape Town Blitz' MSL 2.0 campaign crashed and burnt at Newlands on Friday evening.
The home team lost by 11 runs to the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, which has effectively ended their 2019 campaign.
The Giants turned the screw on the home side after the Blitz had begun their run chase in scintillating fashion.
Openers Janneman Malan (60 off 41 balls) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 19 balls) posted a record 86 without loss in the Powerplay.
However, the wheels came off after De Kock was caught in the deep attempting a slog-sweep off Imran Tahir.