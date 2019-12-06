Giants force their way past Blitz at Newlands









Imran Tahir was in superb form for the Nelson Mandela Giants at Newlands. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix The Cape Town Blitz' MSL 2.0 campaign crashed and burnt at Newlands on Friday evening. The home team lost by 11 runs to the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, which has effectively ended their 2019 campaign. The Giants turned the screw on the home side after the Blitz had begun their run chase in scintillating fashion. Openers Janneman Malan (60 off 41 balls) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 19 balls) posted a record 86 without loss in the Powerplay. However, the wheels came off after De Kock was caught in the deep attempting a slog-sweep off Imran Tahir.

The veteran leg-spinner is a genuine craftsman and turned the match in his team's favour with yet another splendid spell. Tahir conceded just 22 runs in his four overs, but also added the big scalp of Malan to his earlier wicket of De Kock.

Giants have done it again!



This Giants team keeps finding ways to win, a remarkable feat and the hall mark of a champion side.



They do the double over the Blitz.



They've won by 11 runs and secure a playoff spot.#MSLT20 | BlitzVGiants pic.twitter.com/XGtqQ6wcmT — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) December 6, 2019

After the demise of the openers, the Blitz could not find anyone in the middle order to maintain the momentum.

Realising that pace off the ball was proving to be difficult to get away, Giants captain Jon-Jon Smuts utilised himself effectively by squeezing in two overs for just three runs and claiming the wicket of David Bedingham.

Earlier, the Giants has also capitulated after an equally dominating opening stand of 136 in 14 overs between Ben Dunk (75 off 56 balls) and Matthew Breetzke (64 off 40 balls).

But just like the Blitz, their demise led to the Giants adding just a further 37 runs to their total. It was, though, enough on the night as the Giants can now look forward to a playoff spot while the Blitz' can only look back and rue plenty of missed opportunities.





