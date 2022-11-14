Graeme Smith says SA20 will bring ‘distinct flavour’ … but what will you pay for a ticket to the action?

Johannesburg — South African cricket entered a new era on Monday with the launch of the SA20 League at the Wanderers. SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith promised that the new tournament will bring a "distinct flavour" to the stadium experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The momentum is building. We have worked closely with the franchise teams to develop competitive ticket pricing where the public can attend more than one match," Smith said. "We invite lovers of cricket, those looking for a social day out with friends and families to all join us in January and February for a taste of SA20. It is going to be memorable." The SA20 will get underway on Tuesday, 10 January at Newlands Cricket Ground for a Western Cape derby, which sees MI Cape Town hosting Paarl Royals.

The inaugural season of 33 matches is set to run until 11 February with the final set for the Wanderers. The SA20 League will break for a week towards the end of January to fit in the Proteas' three-match ODI series against newly-crowned T20 world champions England. Smith was particularly elated that six of England's world champions will be participating in the inaugural SA20 League.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fans can look forward to quality and competitive cricket from the world-class players participating, add to that the presence of a host of newly crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions including Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Phil Salt and Harry Brooks, and we are set for explosive entertainment." Each of the six SA20 franchises will have five home and five away matches, with games played every day, including eight double-headers spread around the country.. "DJ's, live musical performances, giveaways, prizes, big screens, fan cams, fun for the kids and a whole lot more packed into three hours of explosive entertainment," Smith added.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africans had a taste of the "sportaintment" they can expect after local music icons Sho Madjozi, Mi Casa and DJ Timo ODV showcased their talents at the Wanderers. Ticket prices will range from R50 to R200 with free entry for kids under six and scholars and pensioners eligible for a 30% discount. All 33 matches will be televised live on SuperSport in South Africa with Viacom — India's newsest satellite network — broadcasting the matches in India.