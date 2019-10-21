PIETERMARITZBURG – A fluent maiden CSA 4-Day Domestic Series century from Grant Roelofsen helped the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to 234/4 before bad light just after tea brought an early end to day one against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.
Roelofsen missed the Dolphins' previous game after he didn't recover from a concussion sustained in the first game of the season against the Momentum Multiply Titans. He scored a half-century for the Dolphins in that game, then doubled that on Monday.
"I missed the previous game so I was able to put in some hard work last week and I am glad that it paid off," Roelofsen said.
"Hopefully we can get out there on Tuesday morning and rebuild and take the innings as deep as possible for the team."
Having spent several seasons at Hollywoodbets KZN Inland before breaking into the Dolphins side, Roelofsen knows what the conditions are going to be like.