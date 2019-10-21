Grant Roelofsen ton puts Dolphins in strong position against Cobras









Grant Roelofsen scored a century for the Dolphins against the Cobras in their 4-Day Franchise Series Cricket game. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix PIETERMARITZBURG – A fluent maiden CSA 4-Day Domestic Series century from Grant Roelofsen helped the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to 234/4 before bad light just after tea brought an early end to day one against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. Roelofsen missed the Dolphins' previous game after he didn't recover from a concussion sustained in the first game of the season against the Momentum Multiply Titans. He scored a half-century for the Dolphins in that game, then doubled that on Monday. "I missed the previous game so I was able to put in some hard work last week and I am glad that it paid off," Roelofsen said. "Hopefully we can get out there on Tuesday morning and rebuild and take the innings as deep as possible for the team." Having spent several seasons at Hollywoodbets KZN Inland before breaking into the Dolphins side, Roelofsen knows what the conditions are going to be like.

"It's a typical Maritzburg wicket I think. It's on the slow side but there are runs out there if you apply yourself and if you bowl the right areas there is something in the wicket for the bowlers too.

"We would have liked to only be three down but we have scored well today and will look to build on it tomorrow," he added.

Roelofsen opened the batting with Vaughn van Jaarsveld and the pair were not together long before the latter nicked off the second delivery of the day.

Marques Ackerman was his traditionally attacking self coming in at three, however, the Cobras bowlers were able to throttle his intent and that forced a lose shot where he skied a Jason Smith delivery to mid-off for 35.

It was a crucial partnership in the greater scheme of the match. Their 80-run stand came in just over seventeen overs.

Match-saver in their previous encounter Cody Chetty made six and captain Khaya Zondo added ten which pegged that Dolphins back to 138 for four.

Andile Phehlukwayo joined Roelofsen and they made merry in good batting conditions in the afternoon session.

Roelofsen went to a maiden CSA 4-Day Domestic Series century before Phehlukwayo went to the first half-century of his season.

The pair's partnership was at 96 with Roelofsen 113 not out and Phehlukwayo 61 not out when the clouds became heavier and the umpires called the players from the field.

In the 63 overs that the Dolphins batted they amassed 234/4.

Score:

Dolphins 1st Innings 234/4 (Grant Roelofsen 113* Andile Phehlukwayo 61* Marques Ackerman 35)

African News Agency (ANA)