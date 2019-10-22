A fixture record fifth-wicket stand between Reeza Hendricks and Nicky van den Bergh paved the way for the Imperial Lions to enjoy another successful batting day in their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the VKB Knights in Kimberley on Tuesday.
Both finished with unbeaten centuries as the defending champions amassed an imposing 468 for four declared on day two at the Diamond Oval, before the hosts replied with 173 for three.
That left the Central Franchise still 295 runs behind the home side, with rising young star Raynard van Tonder ensuring his team were not overwhelmed thanks to his impressive 81 (157 balls, 12 fours).
It was nonetheless a good day for the Lions, who had struggled with the bat in their previous two games.
They entered day two on 316 for four, with Hendricks and Van den Bergh adding 152 to their overnight score without the loss of any further wickets.