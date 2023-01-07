Here’s all you need to know about the inaugural SA20 competition

Cape Town - If ever South African cricket required a shot in the arm, it’s right now. And The Betway SA20, headed by former national team captain Graeme Smith, is hoping to deliver it. South African cricket has been here before. Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat had bold and brash plans with the Global T20 League, which never saw a ball being bowled in anger.

Story continues below Advertisement

And then his successor Thabang Moroe carved out the Mzansi Super League that delivered two editions before Covid-19 resulted in its demise. So, why should South African cricket fans expect the SA20 to be a success? Firstly, the ownership structure of SA20 is different to its predecessors, with Cricket SA the majority stakeholder with a 50% share, while broadcaster Supersport has 30% and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief operating officer Sundar Raman owning the remaining 20%.

The latter two shareholders are vitally important to the long-term financial success of the SA20, with Supersport set to broadcast all 33 matches in sub-saharan Africa, while broadcast deals have also been secured with Viacom18 in India and Sky Sports in the UK. In contrast, the Global T20 League did not have a broadcast partner while the Mzansi Super League was aired for a minimal cost on public broadcaster SABC. How is it all going to work?

Story continues below Advertisement

There are six new franchises based in the six major metropolitan areas spread across the country. They are all owned and operated by Indian Premier League franchises who have invested heavily in the SA20. Durban Super Giants (Kingsmead), Joburg Super Kings (Wanderers), MI Cape Town (Newlands), Pretoria Capitals (Centurion), Paarl Royals (Boland Park) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (St George’s Park) are the six teams that will play 30 round-robin matches on a home and away basis before the playoffs that will include two semi-finals and a final. How will the squads be made up?

Story continues below Advertisement

Each squad will consist of 18 players that will include Proteas, other domestic players and overseas players. Each team will be allowed to field four overseas players in their starting line-up. There are no transformation targets in place for the SA20. Which overseas stars have been signed up? Each of the six teams has signed up high-quality internationals with MI Cape Town setting the bar high with England duo Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone. The Newlands-based side also boasts Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan, who will captain MI Cape Town. The Royals also have a particularly regal look to them with England captain Jos Buttler along with Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan part of their squad.

The Durban Super Giants have opted for more of a Caribbean flavour with the West Indian quartet of Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Keemo Paul and Kyle Mayers. Irish globetrotter Josh Little will feature for the Pretoria Capitals, while former Proteas-turned-netherlands spinner Roelof van der Merwe will return home to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Who are the coaches? Some of the world’s most astute tacticians have been secured with MI Cape Town under the guidance of former Australian international Simon Katich. He will be assisted in part by Proteas legend Hashim Amla as the batting coach. Sunrisers EC will be headed by Aiden Birrel along with Dale Steyn as bowling coach. Pretoria Capitals boast the experienced Graham Ford with Jacques Kallis in tow, while the Joburg Super Kings have the celebrated New Zealander Stephen Fleming at the helm. Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals have kept it local with former Proteas Lance Klusener and JP Duminy leading their respective teams.

When does it start? SA20 makes its much-anticipated debut on Tuesday, January 10 at Newlands (5.30pm) with MI Cape Town set to face neighbours Paarl Royals in the tournament opener. Is there going to be more than just cricket?

Absolutely. Certainly judging by the promotional adverts that have been running – David Miller with goldtaped nipples, former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers dancing to Pharrell Williams’ Happy with SA hip hop star Sho Madjozi and Wayne Parnell immersed in an ice bath. The SA20 hopes to fuse sport and entertainment to create “sportainment” and they have lined up a number of music artists, DJS and other performers for every match.