I will cherish the friendships, says Hashim Amla upon retirement

Paarl — Proteas legend Hashim Amla holds numerous records in the game, but claims the friendships that he made over the last 20 years will be his lasting memories after he retired from all formats of the game on Thursday. Amla, 39, has been playing for Surrey CC in England’s County Championship the past two years after retiring from the Proteas in 2019.

Amla was a prolific run-getter who scored 34 104 runs across all professional formats — which included 9 282 Test runs — and a record 311 not out at The Oval. In his final season of first-class cricket Amla helped guide Surrey to the 2022 English County Championship title. “I can only thank the Almighty and so many people in my career supporting me along the way, different coaches and teammates. So yeah, it's been a wonderful 20 years to say actually," Amla told MI TV.

"Sometimes I do think we are so fortunate for so long to do something we enjoy. The friendships we make with people in the cricketing fraternity and around the world is something special." The record-breaking batter has already transferred to the next stage of his career where he performed the role of batting consultant in the Pakistan Super League and also at Western Province. He is currently the MI Cape Town batting coach helping to nurture the next generation of South African batters in the form of Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton and Grant Roelofsen.

Amla is hoping to have a similar impact on these youngsters in the same way his coaches had on him during various stages of his career. "One of the moments which stands out for me is one of the advice from my coaches after I got dropped from the South African team around 2005. There was a lot of drama about my bat lift and me being technically deficient and my Test cricket career is over. That type of stuff and he gave me some wonderful advice that sticks out,” he said. "I think every coach that I've worked with has played some part in helping me develop as a cricketer and understand the game. Even to this day, spending time with different coaches, to see the game and that's the marvel of the games. There are so many different nuances that you pick up and I only enjoy that type of interaction with coaches."

