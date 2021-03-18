Incredible Keshav Maharaj puts Dolphins on the brink against Warriors

GQEBERHA – Eddie Moore’s 14th career century was upstaged by a 31st career five-for from Keshav Maharaj as the Hollywoodbets Dolphins zoned in on victory on the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The Proteas’ No. 1 spinner grabbed his fourth five-wicket haul in his fifth match and took his tally of wickets for the season to 34 with figures of six for 93 as the hosts were dismissed for 345.

This despite opener Moore striking an impressive 155 (298 balls, 21 fours) and putting on a 145-run first-wicket stand with Gihahn Cloete (65 off 128 balls, 12 fours).

The Warriors were eventually dismissed for 345, leaving the Dolphins a target of 112. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit closed the day on eight for none.

The Eastern Cape outfit will, however, feel they could have done better after the wonderful platform laid for them by the Moore-Cloete stand.