Kyle Verreynne the big winner at Cape Cobras End of Season Awards

CAPE TOWN – Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras wicket-keeper batsman Kyle Verreynne was the big winner on the night at the End of Season Awards which took place in the President’s Suite at Six Gun Grill Newlands on Friday. The evening began with the Fans’ Player of the Year, which was voted for by the Cobras fans on the digital platforms, including the new Cricket South Africa app. The fans voted Kyle Verreynne as their fan-favourite for this past season. The Young Player of the Year Award was awarded to Siyabonga Mahima. In 2019, he was playing for Mpumalanga against Western Province in a T20 match in Potchefstroom and in 2021 he burst onto the scene in the CSA T20 Challenge with the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras and claimed 7 wickets, including becoming only the fourth bowler in South African franchise cricket history to take a T20 hat-trick. ALSO READ: Henry Davids retires and leaves behind a legacy of success The CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Year was won by George Linde, a player who impacted proceedings with his all-round brilliance. He scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 167.6, including a memorable innings against the Dolphins of 48 not out from just 20 balls, including 26 runs in one over and took 8 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 6.95.

The Momentum One Day Cup Player of the Year went to Imraan Manack, who was the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 8 scalps at under five runs per over.

It then became the Verreynne show as he walked away with the final three awards on the night, starting with the 4 Day Series Player of the Year. There was some tough opposition for this award but ultimately it was the sheer weight of runs of 680 at an astonishing average of 97.14, in just 8 innings, including 4 half centuries and 2 centuries, won him the award. He also finished the competition with the most dismissals behind the stumps with 19 to add to his all-round contributions.

Verreynne was also awarded by his peers as the Players’ Player of the Year before he wrapped up a clean sweep of the major awards by being announced as the 2020/2021 Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras Player of the Year.

